Robinson Cano Home Run Hands AL Extra-Innings Win in 2017 MLB All-Star Game

Home-field advantage in the World Series wasn't up for grabs, but the 2017 MLB All-Star Game still proved to be a thrilling affair, and the American League broke a deadlock in the top of the 10th inning to capture a 2-1 win over the National League on Tuesday night at Marlins Park in Miami.

Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano played hero and sewed up MVP honors, taking Chicago Cubs closer Wade Davis deep after the NL left runners on second and third in the bottom of the ninth inning:

According to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, Cano's extra-inning home run was the first in the Midsummer Classic since 1967.

Thanks to the clutch swing, the AL won its fifth straight All-Star Game.

Quality pitching and strong defense dominated the proceedings, and studs from each side made statements early to keep the game scoreless.

American League starting pitcher Chris Sale was among the performers who showed out, as he struck out two and allowed three hits over the first two innings. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Sale joined Roger Clemens (1986) and Pedro Martinez (1999) as the only Boston Red Sox players to start an All-Star Game and toss at least two scoreless innings.

On the NL side, Bryce Harper found his way onto the highlight reel with a tumbling catch in right field that robbed Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez of a base hit:

Harper, however, couldn't reach a shallow fly ball in the top of the fifth off the bat of Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano, which allowed Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jonathan Schoop to cross the plate and give the AL a 1-0 lead.

MLB.com's Daren Willman noted the odds weren't in Harper's favor as he attempted to track down the bloop single:

The AL didn't stay in control long, though, because St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina blasted a solo home run to right-center field in the bottom of the sixth inning:

Molina later represented the winning run as he stood on third base with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto struck out against Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel to send things to extras.

And while there was plenty of late drama, the Midsummer Classic also had its fair share of light-hearted moments.

The most notable came in the top of the sixth, when Seattle Mariners designated hitter Nelson Cruz snapped a photo with home plate umpire Joe West before stepping into the batter's box, as Fox Sports MLB documented:

Not only will that Instagram-worthy moment likely wind up as one of the lasting images from the 2017 exhibition, but it should serve as a reminder that the All-Star Game can be plenty entertaining even if it doesn't determine which team enjoys home-field advantage come October.