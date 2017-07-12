New York Yankees: Trade Deadline Predictions with 2 Weeks to Go

0 of 5

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Yankees exit the All-Star break at 45-41, 3.5 games off the pace in the American League East. They're contenders, but upgrades are needed.

As yours truly recently noted, the Yanks could use reinforcements in the bullpen, the starting rotation and at first base.

At the same time, general manager Brian Cashman isn't about to mortgage his carefully revamped farm system. Trades are possible, but don't expect New York to fling all its chips on the table.

With that in mind, here are five predictions for moves the Yankees will and won't make by the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. Feel free to check back in a couple weeks and see how wrong—or possibly right—we were.