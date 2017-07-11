    Bryce Harper Honors Late Miami Marlins Pitcher Jose Fernandez on All-Star Cleats

    Thomas DuffyFeatured ColumnistJuly 11, 2017

    On Monday, it seemed like Washington Nationals slugger Bryce Harper would wear Miami Bryce Under Armour kicks at this year's All-Star Game.

    On Tuesday, hours before the first pitch, the 24-year-old showed off a pair of cleats that honored late Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez.

    The 2015 National League MVP's kicks featured two portraits of Hernandez, who died in a boating accident in September.

    It's a classy move by Harper, especially since the game is at Marlins Park.

    [Twitter]