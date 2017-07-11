Bryce Harper Honors Late Miami Marlins Pitcher Jose Fernandez on All-Star Cleats

Bryce Harper Honors Late Miami Marlins Pitcher Jose Fernandez on All-Star CleatsJuly 11, 2017
Bryce Harper @Bharper3407
For you Nino!💯 #JDF https://t.co/jBWxNERwjs2017-7-11 23:02:45
On Monday, it seemed like Washington Nationals slugger Bryce Harper would wear Miami Bryce Under Armour kicks at this year's All-Star Game.
On Tuesday, hours before the first pitch, the 24-year-old showed off a pair of cleats that honored late Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez.
The 2015 National League MVP's kicks featured two portraits of Hernandez, who died in a boating accident in September.
It's a classy move by Harper, especially since the game is at Marlins Park.
