Bryce Harper Honors Late Miami Marlins Pitcher Jose Fernandez on All-Star Cleats

On Monday, it seemed like Washington Nationals slugger Bryce Harper would wear Miami Bryce Under Armour kicks at this year's All-Star Game.

On Tuesday, hours before the first pitch, the 24-year-old showed off a pair of cleats that honored late Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez.

The 2015 National League MVP's kicks featured two portraits of Hernandez, who died in a boating accident in September.

It's a classy move by Harper, especially since the game is at Marlins Park.

[Twitter]