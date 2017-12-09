4-Star OG Prospect Sam Taimani Commits to Washington over Notre Dame

Credit: 247Sports

Offensive guard Sam Taimani decided Saturday that he will play college football at the University of Washington, according to Blair Angulo of 247Sports.

Taimani emerged as a coveted prospect at East High School in Salt Lake City and worked his way into the conversation as one of 2018's top linemen. According to 247Sports, Taimani is a 4-star recruit who ranks as the No. 202 overall player, No. 7 guard and No. 4 player from the state of Utah in the class of 2018.

Per 247Sports, Taimani chose Washington over several other top programs, including Notre Dame, Oregon, Alabama and Wisconsin, among others.

However, it's yet to be determined if Taimani will hold down a position along the interior of the offensive line when he transitions to the college level.

The Huskies will now have to decide whether Taimani is better suited for offense or defense, but it's clear that regardless of which side of the line he plays, he should be a handful for opponents.

If he slots in at guard, Taimani should continue to operate as a sturdy presence who can protect the quarterback and open up inside rushing lanes. His nimble feet should also make him a threat to pull outside and spring backs for big gains on the outside.

Should Taimani make the move to defense, he projects as a quality tackle who can win one-on-one against interior linemen on obvious rushing downs and dart his way into the backfield to emerge as a disruptive presence.