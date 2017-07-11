Bruce Arians Says He Had Post-Season Surgery to Remove Cancerous Spot on Kidney

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians said he underwent surgery in February to remove a small portion of his kidney after being diagnosed with a renal cell carcinoma, a form of cancer.

"I now realize more than ever nothing is guaranteed in life," Arians wrote in his book (via the Cardinals' website), The Quarterback Whisperer, released Tuesday. "Every day needs to enjoyed and celebrated to the fullest. Roses need to be smelled, sunsets savored, time with family cherished.

"Moving forward, I want to be a beacon of hope for others struggling with cancer. My fight is their fight. I'm not coaching for myself in 2017; I'm coaching for everyone who's dealing with cancer. This is my charge."

Arians, 64, was diagnosed in late November 2016 but continued to coach through the end of the season. He previously suffered from prostate cancer in 2007 and had skin cancer cells removed from his nose in 2013.

"Now I feel great," Arians wrote. "My energy has returned. I'm told I'm cancer-free again. I'm ready for at least one more season of NFL football—maybe more."

The Quarterback Whisperer, written with Bleacher Report's Lars Anderson, chronicles Arians' journey through the coaching ranks on his way to becoming one of the most renowned molders of quarterbacks in NFL history.

"He made players comfortable around him and let everybody have their own personality," Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck said in a statement. "He didn't force anybody to be someone they weren't. It may sound a little corny or cheesy, but there's merit to that. I felt comfortable being myself and I felt he had my back."

Arians has coached in the NFL intermittently since 1989. He got his first full-time head coaching opportunity with the Cardinals in 2013, leading them to three winning seasons and two playoff berths.