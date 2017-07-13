Aaron Judge for MVP and Bleacher Report's 2017 Midseason MLB Awards

1 of 10

Brian Blanco/Getty Images

The heart says Michael Brantley, who's recovered from all sorts of shoulder trouble to hit .304.

But the head says Logan Morrison, who's finally the player he was supposed to be.

Through 85 games with the Tampa Bay Rays, the 29-year-old has a .931 OPS and 24 home runs. He may have been shut out of the All-Star Game, but his 2.9 wins above replacement lead all AL first basemen.



A time traveler from 2011 wouldn't be surprised to hear it. Morrison looked like a breakout star as a 23-year-old that year, hitting 23 bombs with a .787 OPS for the Florida Marlins.

But he devolved into a perennial disappointment between 2012 and 2016, accumulating only 1.1 WAR. Among players who played at least 500 games, only six did worse.

Morrison has always had power. What he needed was the right approach. His career-high 14.5 walk percentage isn't the only testimony for how far he has come.

"One thing about LoMo, you're going to get a really good at-bat," said Rays manager Kevin Cash, per Patrick Donnelly of MLB.com. "He's put himself in some positions to really impact us, from driving guys in and having quality at-bats."

With his mission accomplished, Morrison has gone from one of baseball's worst to one of baseball's best.

Honorable Mentions: Michael Brantley, Justin Smoak and Jason Vargas.