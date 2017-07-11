Atlanta Hawks Will Pay for Wedding of Couple Who Met at 'Swipe Right Night'July 11, 2017
Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks
CEO @SteveKoonin is keeping his promise to host and pay for this 2015 "Swipe Right Night" couple's wedding! More: https://t.co/MV9qaqyrWZ https://t.co/HlZE727DFR2017-7-11 00:20:02
Atlanta Hawks CEO Steve Koonin will honor his promise to host and pay for the wedding of a couple who met at the team's first annual "Swipe Right Night" in 2015.
Avery Armstrong and Ben McCleskey had their first date at Philips Arena through the Hawks' Tinder-themed event. Three months later, they returned to watch playoff basketball.
Ben Mccleskey @BMccleskeyNRP
Huge S/O to @ATLHawks & @Tinder for the date night. I'm so glad my 393rd match @averylarmstrong came to the game with me! #SwipeRightATL2015-1-8 00:40:47
Ben Mccleskey @BMccleskeyNRP
S/O @ATLHawks my match @averylarmstrong from tinder night (1st date) & I r back 4 da playoffs! #NBAPlayoffs #393match http://t.co/9BksMMjM0M2015-4-23 01:02:56
After finding out they were still together a year later, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Helena Oliviero, Koonin offered to cover a wedding bill if they ever decided to tie the knot.
"My treat," he promised, leading up to the Hawks' second Swipe Right Night.
Armstrong, who has since had a baby, took Koonin up on his offer.
Avery Armstrong @averylarmstrong
Hey @ATLHawks remember when you said you'd pay for mine + @BMccleskeyNRP wedding? Well the 3 of us are ready-we hope the offer still stands! https://t.co/3y5U7aRiZK2017-7-7 21:41:01
Per NBA.com, Koonin plans to keep his word and arrange their ceremony.
"Avery and Ben: We are super excited for how your relationship has grown since you met at our first Swipe Right Night, and I will absolutely make good on my promise for the Hawks to host your wedding. We can't wait to start making plans and meet your new little one."
[Twitter, h/t Atlanta Journal Constitution]