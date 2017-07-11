    Atlanta Hawks Will Pay for Wedding of Couple Who Met at 'Swipe Right Night'

    Andrew GouldFeatured ColumnistJuly 11, 2017

    Atlanta Hawks CEO Steve Koonin will honor his promise to host and pay for the wedding of a couple who met at the team's first annual "Swipe Right Night" in 2015.

    Avery Armstrong and Ben McCleskey had their first date at Philips Arena through the Hawks' Tinder-themed event. Three months later, they returned to watch playoff basketball.

    After finding out they were still together a year later, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Helena Oliviero, Koonin offered to cover a wedding bill if they ever decided to tie the knot.

    "My treat," he promised, leading up to the Hawks' second Swipe Right Night.

    Armstrong, who has since had a baby, took Koonin up on his offer.

    Per NBA.com, Koonin plans to keep his word and arrange their ceremony.

    "Avery and Ben: We are super excited for how your relationship has grown since you met at our first Swipe Right Night, and I will absolutely make good on my promise for the Hawks to host your wedding. We can't wait to start making plans and meet your new little one."

    [Twitter, h/t Atlanta Journal Constitution]