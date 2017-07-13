Impact Moves Teams Should Still Pursue During NBA Offseason

10 of 10

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets Receive: C John Henson, SG Rashad Vaughn, 2020 second-round pick (via Houston)

Houston Rockets Receive: SF/PF Carmelo Anthony

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: PF Ryan Anderson, 2018 second-round pick (from Charlotte, Memphis or Miami, via Houston)

New York Knicks: SG Joe Harris, PF/C Spencer Hawes, PF Shawn Long, SG Tim Quarterman, PF Mirza Teletovic, 2018 top-20 protected pick (via Milwaukee), 2020 first-round pick (via Houston)

Strap in, folks. We're about to get weird—out of necessity no less.

Sources told Wojnarowski the Houston Rockets and New York Knicks are "confident that they have a willing third-team trade partner" to facilitate a Carmelo Anthony deal but now need a fourth squad to take on a contract neither of them wish to absorb. And since the identities of both helping hands remain unknown, we land on the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.

We begin in Milwaukee, because that's the end destination for the elephant in these talks—the three years and $61.3 million left on Ryan Anderson's contract.

In the latest episode of The Basketball Analogy podcast, ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst said the Bucks want to get rid of Matthew Dellavedova, John Henson and Mirza Teletovic. They shed two of them in this deal, and by including Spencer Hawes' expiring contract, they evade the luxury tax for this year and clear extra minutes for Thon Maker and D.J. Wilson.

Anderson is pricey, but he's a terrific spot-up shooter. He fits right in alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, Malcolm Brogdon and Khris Middleton drives, and the Bucks save money for the next two years by paying him instead of Henson and Teletovic. And when he starts to cost them coin, in 2019-20, he'll be an expiring contract.

Is this worth dumping a low-end first and summer-league standout Rashad Vaughn? Maybe not. But it might be. The Bucks can try pulling either the first or Vaughn from the equation if it is. Who knows, the Nets may be willing to sign up for Henson's shot-blocking and rim-running potential without a sweetener.

The Knicks should count themselves as lucky to get two late firsts under the circumstances. Anthony's no-trade clause limits his market scope to Cleveland and Houston, neither of which has a ton of assets. They'll open up another $8 millionish in cap space this summer if they waive the non-guaranteed deals of Shawn Long and Tim Quarterman, while both Harris and Hawes are off the books next July.

Eating Mirza Teletovic's agreement is less than ideal, but that's the cost of getting two firsts. And it's not like he'll hamstring them in 2018 free agency. He'll be on the ledger for roughly one-third of what Anthony would take home if he opts in, and expiring contracts are inherently easier to dump.

There is nothing for the Rockets to mull in this scenario. They get a shot at unlocking pre-2016 Olympics Melo without giving up Trevor Ariza, Clint Capela or a second first-round pick. They win.

Dan Favale covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter (@danfavale) and listen to his Hardwood Knocks podcast co-hosted by B/R's Andrew Bailey.

Stats courtesy of Basketball Reference or NBA.com. Career earnings via Basketball Reference. Other salary information via Basketball Insiders and RealGM.