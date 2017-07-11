IOC Votes to Award Los Angeles, Paris Olympics for 2024, 2028 in September

FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

Los Angeles and Paris have seen their chances of hosting a summer edition of the Olympic Games boosted after a vote by the International Olympic Committee, per Bonnie D. Ford of ESPN.

Ford detailed how the committee has voted to "award the 2024 and 2028 Summer Games simultaneously in September, pending an agreement between its own leadership and the Paris and Los Angeles bid committees."

Both cities have been vying to host the games in 2024.

The vote means Los Angeles and the French capital must now to decide which city hosts which edition of the games. As Brown pointed out, Paris would appear most reluctant to wait: "Paris 2024 has consistently taken a harder line, saying it would not consider waiting until 2028, while LA 2024 has indicated more flexibility in recent months."

However, despite any reticence from France, the chances of a deal between the two cities being struck seem good. Brown has also pointed out how mayors of both cities, Anne Hidalgo of Paris and Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles, have a positive working relationship.

If the two are unable to find a compromise, though, the Olympics committee will make the final call in September. A vote would be cast on the 13th of the month, in Lima, Peru, per the report.

Meanwhile, the credibility of the bidding process can be boosted by the committee opening up opportunities for two competing cities. That's the view of IOC president Thomas Bach, per Brown: "Today, when people see that...the entire establishment is united behind one project, then the people immediately have mistrust and conclude that something must be terribly wrong."

Both Los Angeles and Paris have failed with bids to host summer games in recent years. Thanks to this vote, each city will now get its chance. It's just a question of exactly when.