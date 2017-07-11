Livan Hernandez Files for Bankruptcy, Owes Up to $1 Million

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Former MLB pitcher Livan Hernandez owes up to $1 million to as many as 50 creditors and filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy June 30, according to court documents.

Per Jose Lambiet of the Miami Herald, Hernandez said he is worth less than $50,000 despite earning an estimated $53 million-plus during his playing career.

The 42-year-old native of Cuba reportedly owes back taxes to the IRS and is indebted to credit card companies.

Hernandez spent parts of 17 seasons in MLB, playing for the Florida Marlins, San Francisco Giants, Montreal Expos/Washington Nationals, Arizona Diamondbacks, Minnesota Twins, Colorado Rockies, New York Mets, Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers.

The two-time NL All-Star is best known for going 4-0 with a 3.18 ERA during the 1997 postseason and helping the Marlins win the World Series en route to taking World Series MVP honors.

During his career, Hernandez went 178-177 with a 4.44 ERA in the regular season.