4-Star DE Azeez Ojulari Commits to Georgia over Tennessee and Florida

Scout.com

4-star defensive end Azeez Ojulari announced his commitment to the University of Georgia on Thursday, picking the Bulldogs over Tennessee and Florida.



"When it came down to the decision, me and my family sat down at the table and discussed everything to make sure it was the right school for me," Ojulari said in an essay for Rivals. "The last schools that we discussed were Tennessee, Georgia and Florida.

"I chose a school that if football was out of the picture I will still be able to go there and enjoy it, while getting a good degree at the same time. I felt comfortable when I was on campus. The atmosphere is great, they have great academics and I will be surrounded by great people."

A Marietta (Georgia) High School product, Ojulari ranks as the No. 146 overall prospect in the 2018 class, per Scout. He's ranked No. 7 at his position and is considered the second-best defensive end in the South region.

One of the most highly sought-after pass-rushing prospects in the Southeast, Ojulari said he was looking at his education and immediate playing time as two potential factors.

"I've taking some visits—Auburn, Clemson and Florida in July for sure," Ojulari said, per Michael Clark of Scout. "I'm looking for a place where I can get a good degree, a place I can come in and help and where I fit in. I also want it to feel like family and feel comfortable."

Georgia and Alabama were considered two early contenders. The Bulldogs had a natural fit of being close to his home in Georgia, while Alabama is a borderline unstoppable force on the recruiting trail that hoards young prospects before turning them into stars.

Ojulari said he would wait to make a decision until he was fully comfortable with whatever school he's going to choose.

"All of the schools are recruiting me really hard—so hard," Ojulari said. "I could commit in August or midway through my senior season. I'm going to do it whenever I'm comfortable."

Ojulari is the 11th player to commit to Georgia in the 2018 class. With his commitment, the Bulldogs currently sit 26th in Scout's rankings of all 2018 classes.