Alberto El Patron Under Investigation for Alleged Domestic Violence

Professional wrestler Alberto El Patron is reportedly under investigation for an incident at a Florida airport, according to TMZ Sports.

Per the site:

"We're told the Orlando PD was contacted around 3 p.m. on Sunday after Alberto—real name Jose Rodriguez—allegedly roughed up a female companion. We spoke with witnesses who tell us Alberto and the woman were arguing in the terminal and when things escalated, cops were called.

"As one witness put it, 'There was an altercation.'"

The Orlando Police Department also released a statement (h/t Mike Johnson of PWInsider):

"There was an incident at Orlando International Airport at about 3 p.m. Sunday involving Jose Rodriguez (DOB 5/25/1977) The reported incident was a domestic violence battery, and it is still under investigation. No arrests have been made as of this time, but the case remains open. That is all the information we have for release at this time."

While police did not report the name of the alleged victim, TMZ Sports noted El Patron is in a relationship with WWE Superstar Paige and that "witnesses say she was at the airport with Alberto that day."

The pair were together at Universal Orlando on Saturday, per a tweet from Paige:

El Patron, a former WWE wrestler and MMA fighter, unified the Impact Wrestling and Global Force Wrestling titles July 2 in Orlando.