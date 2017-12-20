4-Star OT Jerome Carvin Commits to Tennessee over Mississippi State, Others

Photo credit: 247Sports.

Tennessee added some bulk on Wednesday, as offensive tackle Jerome Carvin committed to the school, according to Michael Wayne Bratton of Saturday Down South.

To say that Carvin is already the size of a man would likely be an understatement. Standing 6'4" and 330 pounds, the Cordova, Tennessee, product towers over the competition and is considered a 4-star prospect by 247Sports, as well as the No. 25 offensive tackle, No. 367 overall player and No. 11 recruit from the state of Tennessee in his class.

Per 247Sports, Carvin chose Tennessee over several other high-end schools, including Mississippi State, Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Auburn.

Scout.com broke down his game, writing: "Carvin is a big, powerful offensive lineman. He gets off the ball quickly and has a very strong initial punch. Carvin is very athletic and aggressive. He gives great effort and plays until the whistle blows. He needs to continue to refine his technique, but Carvin has a lot of upside and a bright future."

Carvin took the time to break down his own game for Ryan Green of Gridiron Now:

"I'm a relentless finisher. I'm always going to finish my block and try to put my man on the ground. I'm a nasty offensive lineman, and I take pride in playing on the offensive line and playing the game of football. I love the game of football and have been playing it ever since I was 5 years old. It's just fun to me. I enjoy playing it and I hope to take it further on as a career."

As for his position at the next level, Carvin said schools in the recruiting process told him he could play anywhere on the line.

"Most of them say I'm long enough to play tackle but I have the body of a guard, so I'm kind of a hybrid, I guess," he told Green in June. "I will play wherever they want me at."

That versatility, combined with his size and strength, make him an extremely promising addition for Tennessee.

The Volunteers convinced Carvin to stay at home, which signals a major win after a tumultuous few weeks that finally resulted in the hiring of Jeremy Pruitt as the new head coach following Butch Jones' departure.