B/R's 25-and-Under MLB All-Star Game: Which League's Young Stars Would Win?

POS Player (Age) WAR Avg C Gary Sanchez (24) 7.0 1B Joey Gallo (23) 3.3 2B Carlos Correa (22) 7.2 3B Manny Machado (25) 6.0 SS Francisco Lindor (23) 5.5 LF Mookie Betts (24) 7.6 CF Mike Trout (25) 9.5 RF Aaron Judge (25) 7.4 DH Miguel Sano (24) 3.2

Man, just look at that outfield.

Aaron Judge leads all outfielders with 5.3 WAR. Mookie Betts is second at 4.3. Mike Trout is below them with 3.4 WAR, but that should trick nobody. With a 1.203 OPS, 16 home runs and 10 stolen bases through 47 games, he was carrying on as baseball's best player before he injured his thumb in late May.

“On a day-to-day aspect, we don’t really notice him getting better,” Los Angeles Angels teammate C.J. Cron told Jon Tayler of Sports Illustated in May. “It feels normal to me.”

Where things get messy is at the three infield spots beyond first base. With Francisco Lindor and Manny Machado slumping for much of the year, only Carlos Correa is having a great season.

It's foolish to think Lindor and Machado are past their primes, though. And their track records certainly speak for themselves. The two of them are also better defenders than Correa, who rates as a below average shortstop. So, he's the one who gets bumped off his natural position to second base.

Elsewhere, Gary Sanchez is a no-brainer to be in the squat and Miguel Sano is a natural fit at designated hitter. First base is more of a mystery, but Joey Gallo's long-awaited power surge (21 home runs in 81 games) allows him to stand out.