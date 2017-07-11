B/R's 25-and-Under MLB All-Star Game: Which League's Young Stars Would Win?

0 of 7

G Fiume/Getty Images

When the players take the field for the 2017 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, they'll come in all shapes, sizes and ages.

But what if they were only the best and the brightest of MLB's young stars?

The idea here is to entertain that exact scenario by imagining what the American League and National League All-Star teams would look like if they consisted only of 25-and-under players. It's a golden age for young stars, so why not?

The ground rules are:

Nobody over the age of 25, obviously.

Good health at the moment isn't required, but players must have played in the majors in 2017.

25-man rosters with nine starters (with a DH), four-man benches and 12-man pitching staffs, the latter consisting of seven starters and five relievers.

Players aren't necessarily tied to their primary position.

Also, players will be rated according to their career WAR average (per 650 plate appearances for hitters, per 162 games for pitchers) at Baseball Reference. It's a solid perspective of their baseline ability, and will be handy for determining which of the two squads would be superior.

Let's take it away.