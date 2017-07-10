2017 MLB All-Star Game Roster: Projecting Starting Lineups for Midsummer Classic

Steve Nesius/Associated Press

The 2017 MLB All-Star Game should provide plenty of excitement thanks to the unique set of participants taking part in Tuesday's Midsummer Classic.

Some rookies will take the field, including New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger.

Furthermore, we'll see some big names from some of the best teams in baseball, as three Houston Astros and three Washington Nationals will be starting the All-Star Game for the American League and National League, respectively.

It should be an interesting matchup as usual. Here's a look at the starting lineups for the American League and National League alongside a prediction for the game:

American League Starting Lineup

C Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals

1B Justin Smoak, Toronto Blue Jays

2B Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

3B Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Indians

SS Carlos Correa, Houston Astros

* OF Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox

OF Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

OF George Springer, Houston Astros

# SP Chris Sale, Boston Red Sox

* Betts is replacing Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim outfielder Mike Trout, who is rehabbing a torn thumb ligament.

# Starting pitchers have not been announced for the game yet. Given Sale's successful first half (11-4 win-loss record, 2.75 ERA, 178 strikeouts), he is the best guess to get the starting nod for the American League.

AL Starting Lineup Breakdown

Although Trout will not be playing in this game, the American League lineup is a dangerous task for any National League ace.

Some players are enjoying breakout seasons and are scorching-hot heading into the break, including Jose Ramirez, George Springer and Justin Smoak. The middle infield of Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve and shortstop Carlos Correa is the best in the league, and Judge is hitting balls to orbit on a regular basis.

The guess here is that Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer gets the nod for the National League to start the game. Although Scherzer has been nearly unstoppable this year, there are no easy outs in this lineup. He's going to have a difficult time getting through the order to start the game.

National League Starters

C Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants

1B Ryan Zimmerman, Washington Nationals

2B Daniel Murphy, Washington Nationals

3B Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies

SS Zack Cozart, Cincinnati Reds

OF Charlie Blackmon, Colorado Rockies

OF Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals

OF Marcell Ozuna, Miami Marlins

# SP Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals

# It's the same deal for the National League, as no pitcher has been given the nod to start the game at this point. Because Scherzer has had such a good start to the year (10-5 record, 2.10 ERA, 173 strikeouts), he's the best bet to get the ball for the NL.

NL Starting Lineup Breakdown

Lefty ace Chris Sale is going to prove to be a tough matchup for this lineup, as three of the NL's best hitters (Charlie Blackmon, Bryce Harper and Daniel Murphy) are left-handed. Sale is notoriously difficult against lefties, as he's managed to hold them to just a .533 OPS over the past three full seasons, per ESPN.

Still, this isn't going to be a walk in the park for Sale, either. Right-handers Ryan Zimmermann, Zack Cozart and Marcell Ozuna are enjoying the best seasons of their careers, and Buster Posey is the best catcher in the game.

Of course, Nolan Arenado is perhaps the most unheralded player in baseball, as he's a power-hitting and fielding superstar who can give any pitcher trouble.

The NL's starting lineup is formidable, although Sale might get the slight edge in the early going.

Predictions

According to Vegas Insider, the National League sits at slight -115 favorites (bet $115 to win $100) to win the game, with the over/under sitting at nine runs.

This should be a close contest. Both teams have solid sluggers in addition to ace pitchers and fantastic relievers. Neither team has a distinct edge in any facet of the game given how deep each team's roster seems to be on paper.

Ultimately, this game may come down to the bullpens, and in this case, the slight nod goes to the American League.

Cleveland Indians reliever Andrew Miller is one of the best in the game, and he is capable of completely shutting down a team for an inning. The same goes for Boston Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel, who has a microscopic 1.19 ERA this year.

Expect the AL's bullpen to be the star of the show in this game as it shuts down the NL attack en route to winning a nail-biting game that goes down to the last batter.

Pick: American League 5, National League 4