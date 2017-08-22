4-Star CB Prospect D.J. Johnson Commits to Iowa over Notre Dame, Ohio St., More

Credit: Scout.com

The Iowa Hawkeyes will have more depth in the secondary after adding class of 2018 cornerback D.J. Johnson.

Johnson announced his decision Tuesday on Twitter:

According to Scout.com, the 4-star recruit is the No. 337 player overall and No. 31 cornerback in the 2018 class. He's also the best cornerback in Indiana.

Johnson's quality coverage ability against all types of receivers is his best attribute. Per ESPN.com, he had a 40-yard-dash time of 4.75 seconds, but he makes up for his lack of elite speed with outstanding instincts. He knows how to read routes, and he has enough closing speed to attack the ball before it gets to its target.

Johnson also has a 36.6-inch vertical jump, so it's not easy to complete passes against him.

While this skill set earned him plenty of offers from around the country, he narrowed down his choice to a final two of Notre Dame and Iowa in June.

He ended up deciding on the Hawkeyes, a squad that has had one of the most underrated defenses in college football over the past few years. The team has finished in the top 20 in points allowed per game in each of the last two seasons, and Johnson could be the next key piece in this unit.

Iowa will look to sustain its success on defense after the departure of Desmond King, who was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft.

Even if Iowa continues to crowd its secondary with more standout defensive backs, it shouldn't be long until the young prospect is able to work his way into the lineup and make an impact on Saturdays.