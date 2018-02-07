4-Star DE Joseph Ossai Commits to Texas over Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Oregon

Image via Scout.com

Texas landed a 4-star prospect to bolster their 2018 recruiting class, securing the commitment of defensive end Joseph Ossai on Wednesday.

EJ Holland of 247Sports.com shared word of the commitment, noting Ossai picked Texas over Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Oregon.

The 6'4" and 217-pound Ossai is considered the No. 186 overall player in the class of 2018 and the No. 11 weak-side defensive end, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings. Gabe Brooks of Scout broke down his skill set:

"Joseph Ossai is a long-framed, athletic edge defender who could play 4-3 defensive end or odd-front hybrid outside linebacker at the Power Five conference level. Ossai possesses a terrific frame to add weight and he flashes a quick get-off. He has fast, violent hands that will be even more useful as he improves his pass-rushing repertoire."

Brooks added that Ossai needs to improve his strength and technique, however.

He was certainly productive as a junior, posting 46 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries, per Maxpreps.com. If he continues to play behind the line of scrimmage and attack opposing quarterbacks, Texas will have a true game-changer on its hands.

For the Longhorns, Ossai will boast a 2018 recruiting class already ranked No. 3 by 247Sports. The Longhorns have hit their linebacker recruiting hard this season, adding 4-star outside linebacker Byron Hobbs and 4-star inside linebacker Ayodele Adeoye. Add in 4-star safeties BJ Foster and DeMarvion Overshown, and the Longhorns are building a promising future defense.