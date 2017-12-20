4-Star OLB Prospect Channing Tindall Commits to Georgia

Michael Clark, 247Sports

Channing Tindall, a 4-star outside linebacker from Spring Valley High School in Columbia, South Carolina, committed to the Georgia Bulldogs on Wednesday.

Tindall, who checks in at 6'2" and 213 pounds, is the 91st-ranked player overall in the class of 2018 and the fifth-ranked outside linebacker among his peers, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

One of the most dynamic high school linebackers in the country, Tindall was one of the big winners at The Opening Finals in July, according to Scout.com:

"Tindall was the first defender we saw at check in and he was on our minds ever since, impressing at every stage of the premiere competition. Impressive on the hoof, he was among the most fluid linebackers in all drills during the camp portion of The Opening. But during 7-on-7 play, he was even better, able to cover plenty of ground with good speed and change of direction skill on the outside to help make windows that much smaller for passers throughout."

That athleticism at linebacker is vital in the modern game, as spread offenses are in vogue, stretching defenses both vertically and horizontally.

Linebackers who aren't a liability in the passing game and can stay on the field for all three downs offer their coaches far greater schematic flexibility, and having the ability to cover running backs, tight ends and even the occasional wide receiver is worth its weight in gold.

If Tindall can continue to grow as a three-down linebacker, he'll be an incredibly valuable addition for Georgia.

For the Bulldogs, Tindall joins a stacked 2018 recruiting class that is currently ranked No. 1 overall by 247Sports and includes six 5-star players, including running back Zamir White, outside linebacker Adam Anderson and dual-threat quarterback Justin Fields, among others.

With most of the team's high-profile additions on the offensive side of the ball, Tindall helps to round out and upgrade the team's crop of incoming defenders.