Abdelhak Nouri Collapses on Pitch During Ajax Friendly vs. Werder Bremen

VI-Images/Getty Images

Ajax midfielder Abdelhak Nouri collapsed during a pre-season friendly against Werder Bremen on Saturday, leading to an immediate suspension of the match.

Per the club's Twitter account (in Dutch), Nouri suffered from arrhythmia. He was reported to be in stable condition and in an induced coma.

Andres Cordero of beIN Sports USA reported medical staff performed CPR on the 20-year-old:

AjaxDaily shared video of the incident and reported the reaction of Nouri's team-mates:

Nouri did not lose consciousness immediately, and the video showed he was breathing when medical staff made their way onto the pitch.

He received treatment on the pitch, and sheets were used to shield the view of fans and cameras.

The youngster came on in the second half of the game. He is widely regarded as one of the Netherlands' top talents and has been a regular in Oranje's youth setup.