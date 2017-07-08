Abdelhak Nouri Collapses on Pitch During Ajax Friendly vs. Werder Bremen

Abdelhak Nouri Collapses on Pitch During Ajax Friendly vs. Werder BremenJuly 8, 2017
Ajax midfielder Abdelhak Nouri collapsed during a pre-season friendly against Werder Bremen on Saturday, leading to an immediate suspension of the match.
Per the club's Twitter account (in Dutch), Nouri suffered from arrhythmia. He was reported to be in stable condition and in an induced coma.
Andres Cordero of beIN Sports USA reported medical staff performed CPR on the 20-year-old:
Andres Cordero @DreCordero
Ajax friendly halted as medics appear to be administering CPR on Abdelhak Nouri. The 20 year-old collapsed on the pitch.2017-7-8 15:46:18
AjaxDaily shared video of the incident and reported the reaction of Nouri's team-mates:
AjaxDaily @ajaxdailydotcom
Incoming reports on defibrillators and resuscitation. Players with tears in their eyes. Please Nouri, fight!2017-7-8 15:49:17
Nouri did not lose consciousness immediately, and the video showed he was breathing when medical staff made their way onto the pitch.
He received treatment on the pitch, and sheets were used to shield the view of fans and cameras.
The youngster came on in the second half of the game. He is widely regarded as one of the Netherlands' top talents and has been a regular in Oranje's youth setup.