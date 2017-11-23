4-Star OLB Richard Jibunor Commits to Auburn over Florida and Tennessee

Credit: Keith Niebuhr , 247Sports

One of the nation's premier outside linebackers is headed to Auburn.

On Thursday, 4-star prospect Richard Jibunor announced he plans to suit up for the Tigers starting in the fall of 2018:

According to 247Sports, the 4-star linebacker is the No. 291 overall player and No. 14 athlete in his class. He's also the No. 31 player in the state of Georgia.

An athletic dynamo at 6'3" and 206 pounds, Jibunor emerged as a threat in all three phases at Athens Christian School in Athens, Georgia.

And despite success at receiver, his future appears to be at outside linebacker thanks to his evolving frame and ability to attack downhill when he gets a head of steam.

Jibunor's speed stands out, especially in pursuit of ball-carriers and at the second level.



At Auburn, Jibunor should be a natural fit.

The Tigers generally field one of the most fierce defenses in the nation, and the speed Jibunor plays with is tailor-made for the SEC.

Jibunor still has to add some muscle to avoid breaking down in college, but assuming he hits the weight room and bulks up, a bright future should lie ahead for the rising defensive talent.