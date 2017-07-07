Danielle Kang Fills PGA Trophy with Pho, Lets Caddies Drink Beer from It

Danielle Kang knows how to celebrate.

After winning the 2017 KPMG Women's PGA Championship last Sunday at Olympia Fields Country Club in Illinois, the 24-year-old filled up her trophy with pho and ate from it.

Kang told Barstool Sports' Fore Play podcast that she and Michelle Wie "stole" the trophy before she was supposed to have it for a night on the town.

That's where the pho came in.

She added that in addition to a bowl, the trophy was used as a cup.

"I had my caddies drink beer out of it, I ate noodles out of that thing, and then we had to return it."



