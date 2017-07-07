    Lionel Messi Prison Sentence for Tax Fraud Dropped to Fine by Spanish Courts

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistJuly 7, 2017

    BARCELONA, SPAIN - JUNE 02: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona leaves the courthouse on June 2, 2016 in Barcelona, Spain. Lionel Messi and his father Jorge Messi, who manages his financial affairs, are accused of defrauding the Spanish Tax Agency of 4.1 million Euros ($4.6 million, £3.2 million) by using companies based in tax havens such as Belize and Uruguay to conceal earnings from image rights during years 2007 to 2009. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)
    Alex Caparros/Getty Images

    Lionel Messi's 21-month prison sentence for tax fraud has officially been reduced to a €252,000 fine, seemingly bringing an end to the Barcelona man's lengthy battle with the Spanish courts. 

    Per BBC News, Messi was never likely to serve the sentence―Spanish prison sentences under two years are completed as probation for first-time offenders―but he and his father won't have to worry about that any longer.

    Per the report, his father Jorge was given a €180,000 fine instead of his original 15-month prison sentence.

    Daniel Ochoa de Olza/Associated Press

    Spanish media first reported the possibility Messi's sentence could be lightened last month, noting Messi had an appeal rejected by the Spanish Supreme Court, per BBC News.

    Messi and his father were found guilty of defrauding the Spanish government to the tune of €4.1m million between 2007 and 2009. The two hid taxes payable on image rights in Belize and Uruguay, per the report.

    They made a payment of €5 million in 2013, and that move may have led to the lighter punishment.