Bobby Knight Investigated by FBI After Alleged Groping of Women at Spy Agency

MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

Hall of Fame basketball coach Bobby Knight was investigated by the FBI and United States Army after four women who worked at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency alleged that he groped them before and after he gave a speech in July 2015.



According to the Washington Post's Craig Whitlock, the women "accused Knight of a range of boorish behavior: from touching them on the shoulder while commenting on the attractiveness of their legs, to hugging them too tightly around the chest, to hitting them on the buttocks."

Whitlock reported prosecutors in Virginia opted not to file charges against Knight, and the case was subsequently closed in July 2016.

Knight's representatives have since denied any wrongdoing.

"There is absolutely no credible evidence to support this in our opinion, these allegations," Knight's lawyer, James Voyles, said, per Whitlock.

Voyles also said FBI agents assigned to the case "reported to their superiors that there was no basis for any further action, period."