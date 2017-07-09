MLB All-Star Week 2017: Complete Preview of Events, Schedule, TV Info, More

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Major League Baseball's All-Star festivities will begin Sunday at Marlins Park in Miami and run through Tuesday, when the National League and American League duke it out in the 88th Midsummer Classic.

Unlike years past, the 2017 edition of the MLB All-Star Game won't determine home-field advantage for the World Series, based on the terms of the league's updated collective bargaining agreement.

Instead, players will be fueled by new monetary incentives.

According to the Los Angeles Times' Bill Shaikin, every player on the winning side in this year's All-Star Game will receive a $20,000 bonus.

But before the interleague clash gets underway, fans will be able to enjoy a host of other spectacles—including MLB's annual Futures Game, Celebrity Softball Game and Home Run Derby.

Futures Game

Date: Sunday, July 9

Time: 4 p.m. ET



TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: MLB.com

The Futures Game has been an MLB tradition since 1999, and it annually serves as a showcase of the game's top young talent.

As is always the case, the United States' most promising prospects will be pitted against elite international players—similar to the NBA's Rising Stars Challenge.

This year, the U.S. roster is headlined by Brendan Rodgers—a shortstop in the Colorado Rockies organization—and outfielder Derek Fisher, who has already logged time with the Houston Astros this season.

In 48 appearances with the Lancaster JetHawks of advanced-A California League this season, Rodgers has slashed .400/.419/.700 with 12 home runs and 46 RBI.

Fisher, meanwhile, has slashed .306/.370/.575 with 19 dingers, 56 RBI and 14 stolen bases at Triple-A.

The World roster is led by third baseman Yoan Moncada, who is listed as the No. 1 prospect in MLB.com's database.

A member of the Chicago White Sox organization, Moncada is batting .278 with a .378 on-base percentage, 11 home runs, 32 RBI and 16 stolen bases at Triple-A.

Celebrity Softball Game

Date: Sunday, July 9

Time: Televised Monday, July 10, immediately after Home Run Derby

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Ever since 2001, Major League Baseball has mixed together a pool of celebrities and MLB legends to compete in the All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game.



This year, A-list names will dot the proceedings, with actors Miles Teller and Jamie Foxx among the most notable celebrities slated to participate in the exhibition.

As far as former MLB greats are concerned, Fred Lynn, Bernie Williams, Ivan Rodriguez, Benito Santiago, Al Leiter, Andrew Dawson, Rickey Henderson and Tim Raines will all appear and attempt to channel their glory days into a win in the fun-filled scrimmage.

Former Team USA softball standouts Jessica Mendoza and Jennie Finch also figure to be forces to be reckoned with when the action gets underway.

Home Run Derby

Date: Monday, July 10

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN



The 32nd Home Run Derby will once again see MLB continue with the head-to-head bracket format, which features four players from each league comprising an eight-strong field of the sport's premier long-ball hitters.

MLB shared the first-round matchups for this year's showdown via Twitter:

According to MLB.com, each batter will be allotted four minutes per round, with the higher seed hitting second.

All eyes will be on Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton.

Not only will Stanton be the hometown favorite when he steps into the batter's box, but he will also be considered the front-runner to capture Home Run Derby hardware after he won last year's contest with 20 dingers in the final round against Todd Frazier.

However, Stanton figures to receive some serious competition from No. 2 seed Aaron Judge, who has become a Statcast darling by cranking out long bomb after long bomb en route to piling up a league-high 29 home runs through his first 81 games.

According to ESPN.com, Judge has tallied an average home run distance of 416.40 feet to this point, a mark that compares favorably to both Stanton's average of 407.95 feet and Cody Bellinger's mark of 403.24 feet.

Speaking of which, Bellinger should not be overlooked when things get going in South Florida.

The National League's premier home run hitter to this point in the season, Bellinger has clubbed balls out of parks around MLB in astounding fashion during his rookie season.

In fact, the 21-year-old has been so hot he reached the 21 home run plateau in the fastest time in league history.

With Bellinger, Judge and Stanton topping the bill, the 2017 Home Run Derby shouldn't lack for drama.

All-Star Game

Date: Tuesday, July 11

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports GO

American League Starters

First base: Justin Smoak, Toronto Blue Jays

Second base: Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

Shortstop: Carlos Correa, Houston Astros

Third base: Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Indians

Catcher: Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals

Outfield: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Outfield: Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox (replaced Mike Trout)

Outfield: George Springer, Houston Astros

Designated hitter: Corey Dickerson, Tampa Bay Rays

American League Pitchers

SP: Chris Sale, Boston Red Sox

SP: Ervin Santana, Minnesota Twins

SP: Jason Vargas, Kansas City Royals

SP: Luis Severino, New York Yankees

SP: Chris Archer, Tampa Bay Rays

SP: Lance McCullers, Houston Astros

RP: Craig Kimbrel, Boston Red Sox

RP: Andrew Miller, Cleveland Indians

RP: Dellin Betances, New York Yankees

RP: Chris Devenski, Houston Astros

RP: Brandon Kintzler, Minnesota Twins

RP: Roberto Osuna, Toronto Blue Jays

American League Reserves

C: Gary Sanchez, New York Yankees

1B: Yonder Alonso, Oakland A's

2B: Jonathan Schoop, Baltimore Orioles

2B: Robinson Cano, Seattle Mariners

3B: Miguel Sano, Minnesota Twins

3B: Mike Moustakas, Kansas City Royals (final vote winner)

SS: Francisco Lindor, Cleveland Indians

OF: Avisail Garcia, Chicago White Sox

OF: Michael Brantley, Cleveland Indians

DH: Nelson Cruz, Seattle Mariners

National League Starters

1B: Ryan Zimmerman, Washington Nationals

2B: Daniel Murphy, Washington Nationals

SS: Zack Cozart, Cincinnati Reds

3B: Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies

C: Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants

OF: Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals

OF: Charlie Blackmon, Colorado Rockies

OF: Marcell Ozuna, Miami Marlins

OF: Justin Upton, Detroit Tigers

National League Pitchers

SP: Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals

SP: Robbie Ray, Arizona Diamondbacks

SP: Zack Greinke, Arizona Diamondbacks

SP: Carlos Martinez, St. Louis Cardinals

SP: Stephen Strasburg, Washington Nationals

SP: Alex Wood, Los Angeles Dodgers

RP: Kenley Jansen, Los Angeles Dodgers

RP: Greg Holland, Colorado Rockies

RP: Wade Davis, Chicago Cubs

RP: Brad Hand, San Diego Padres

RP: Corey Knebel, Milwaukee Brewers

RP: Pat Neshek, Philadelphia Phillies

National League Reserves

C: Yadier Molina, St. Louis Cardinals

1B: Paul Goldschmidt, Arizona Diamondbacks

1B: Joey Votto, Cincinnati Reds

2B: DJ LeMahieu, Colorado Rockies

2B: Josh Harrison, Pittsburgh Pirates

3B: Jake Lamb, Arizona Diamondbacks

3B: Justin Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers (final vote winner)

SS: Corey Seager, Los Angeles Dodgers

OF: Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers

OF: Giancarlo Stanton, Miami Marlins

OF: Michael Conforto, New York Mets

OF: Ender Inciarte, Atlanta Braves

There weren't many controversial snubs for this year's All-Star Game, but there will be a noticeable absence of contributors from the Chicago Cubs, as Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal pointed out:

That serves as a stark contrast to 2016, when the Cubs had five players in the starting lineup and another two on the pitching staff.

However, the NL will be in fine hands, with the Washington Nationals trio of Bryce Harper, Ryan Zimmerman and Daniel Murphy leading the charge.

The NL's reserves will also pack a serious punch, with Stanton, Bellinger, Corey Seager, Joey Votto and Paul Goldschmidt all capable of turning the tide with one powerful swing.

On the AL side, Judge and the Astros triumvirate of Carlos Correa, Jose Altuve and George Springer will try to put some runs on the board early and set the pace before reserves like Miguel Sano, Francisco Lindor and Mike Moustakas attempt to shut the door on the NL for the fifth straight year.

Dating back to 2000, the AL has gone 13-3-1, with the tie coming in 2002, when then-commissioner Bud Selig called the game after 11 innings.

As far as rewards go, the All-Star Game MVP will take home shiny hardware in addition to a new car, if past years have been any indication:

Even though home-field advantage in the World Series isn't on the line anymore, players should be incentivized by the new prize-money pool and a fresh ride once the main event gets going.

Stats current as of Friday, July 7.