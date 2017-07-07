Terry Francona Won't Manage 2017 All-Star Game After Heart Procedure

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona will not manage the American League All-Star team after undergoing a heart procedure Thursday.

Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports first reported the news.

The Indians announced that Francona had an irregular heartbeat corrected, and that he will return to managing the Tribe on July 14 after the All-Star break.

Per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com), Francona checked into the hospital Tuesday in an effort to learn why he's had an increased heart rate and been lightheaded at times over the past month.

Francona left the Indians' June 26 game against the Texas Rangers early after experiencing dizziness.

The 58-year-old Francona is a two-time World Series champion and a two-time American League Manager of the Year, last winning the honor in 2016.

Francona led the Indians to the World Series last season where they fell to the Chicago Cubs in a thrilling seven-game series.

Major League Baseball has yet to announce who will replace Francona at the All-Star Game, but it has a few potential options.

Brad Mills is the Indians' bench coach, John Gibbons led the Toronto Blue Jays to the ALCS last season and A.J. Hinch has the Houston Astros off to an MLB-best 58-28 start in 2017.