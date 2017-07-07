This 15-Year-Old Fashion Designer Is Making His Mark on the NBA

This 15-Year-Old Fashion Designer Is Making His Mark on the NBAJuly 7, 2017
Best and Worst Moves of the NBA Offseason So Far
Winners and Losers of the 2017 NBA Draft
Jayson Tatum NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Celtics Rookie
Grading the Jimmy Butler Trade for the Chicago Bulls
Josh Jackson NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Suns Rookie
Lonzo Ball NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Lakers Rookie
Pick 1: Markelle Fultz NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Sixers Rookie
The Golden State Warriors Have Secured Their Place in NBA Finals History
Warriors and Cavaliers Scuffle
LeBron James Goes Off the Backboard and Slams It Down
Kevin Durant and Lebron James Jawing
Kevin Durant Is One Win Away from Capping Off an Unbelievable Year
The Warriors Are Historically Dominating the Playoffs
25 Years Ago, MJ Shrugged Off Clyde Drexler and the Blazers
Kevin Durant Game 1 Dunk Compilation
LeBron Dunks on Mcgee
LeBron Dunks on Mcgee
Kevin Durant Sends an NBA Finals Statement, Dominates Game 1
Good Girl Gone Bad: Lebron Fan Rihanna Heckles KD in Game 1
Beer Baths to Selfies: How Cavs and Dubs Celebrated Their Way Back to NBA Finals
Moziah Bridges is a 15-year-old entrepreneur whose designs are already being worn by some of the NBA's most prominent players.
He started 'Mo's Bows' when he was just nine years old, using his Granny's scrap fabric to make his first tie. Since appearing on Shark Tank at age 12, Mo's company has been blowing up and has even partnered with the NBA.
Check out B/R's 2015 article on Moziah and watch the video above to learn more about his amazing rise.