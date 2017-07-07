Earthquakes' Matheus Silva Emerges from Coma After Lake Tahoe Swimming Accident

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Matheus Silva woke up from his coma Thursday after two days in intensive care.

As the team noted in a statement, the 20-year-old went to the beach at Lake Tahoe on July 4 but had to be pulled out of the water and resuscitated. He was brought to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nevada, and remained in a coma until Thursday morning.

Silva was responsive upon waking up, but he will need to undergo a series of tests before he will be released from intensive care. He will then begin physical therapy Friday.

"We are incredibly excited and relieved to announce that Matheus Silva has awoken from his coma and is fully responsive," Earthquakes general manager Jesse Fioranelli said. "The entire Earthquakes organization is grateful for the invaluable effort by the doctors, players and staff at Reno 1868 FC and bystanders on the beach that contributed to Matheus being alive and well today."

The Brazilian has been a member of the Earthquakes since 2015 but has made limited appearances with the MLS squad. He is on loan with Reno 1868 in the United Soccer League.

Reno 1868 also released this message looking to find those who helped Silva in his time of need:

The young player is fortunate people were able to help in what was a scary situation for everyone involved.