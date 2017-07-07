Braves vs. Nationals Game Delayed 3 Hours Despite Brief Rain Shower

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals were forced to wait over three hours to start Thursday night's game, but there wasn't as much rain as the delay would indicate.

According to the Associated Press (via ESPN), the first pitch for the 7:05 p.m. projected start came at 10:10 p.m. ET. While there were some projected storms, there was only light rain for a few minutes during the delay.

It took more than an hour into the delay for the grounds crew to even put the tarp onto the field.

The Nationals provided this update at 9:39 p.m. ET:

Meanwhile, Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte wasn't exactly enjoying himself waiting for the game to start:

On the plus side, the fans who remained to see the game were rewarded with free soda and ice cream. Dan Steinberg of the Washington Post also reported the team was giving away free hot dogs as well.

The two teams will hope the rest of their series can start on time with the next game scheduled for Friday at 7:05 p.m. ET. At the very least, there will be less time for the players to sleep after Thursday's adjusted schedule.