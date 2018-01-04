4-Star DE Prospect Jayson Oweh Commits to Penn State Over Ohio State, Others

247Sports

Four-star defensive end Jayson Oweh announced his commitment to Penn State on Thursday during ESPN's broadcast of the Under Armour All-American Game.

Oweh, a prospect out of Blair Academy in New Jersey, is the No. 106 prospect on 247Sports' composite prospect list. He is the nation's No. 5 overall strong-side defensive end and third in the state of New Jersey.

Listed at 6'5" and 236 pounds, Oweh has the profile to fit either at defensive end or outside linebacker depending on how his body develops. His raw physical skill set has made him attractive to coaches all over the nation, especially given the fact his junior year was his first season of organized football.

Ohio State and Penn State were both seen as the main contenders to gain Oweh's commitment. The pass rusher named Penn State his leader in the days leading up to the early signing period.

"(The hardest part) was probably finding out which school was going to be the most conducive environment for me as a person and player," Oweh said, per Brian Dohn of 247Sports.

The Nittany Lions lost out on a commitment from fellow pass-rusher Tyreke Smith to Ohio State earlier Thursday. Landing someone of Oweh's caliber should help soften the blow.

“His upside is just tremendous,” Blair Academy coach Jim Saylor said, per Tyler Donohue of Land of 10. “He’s in a program where we get 10 hours of practice per week, and he has to practice offense and defense. When he gets to a college program and has three hours each day just to focus on defensive end, it’s going to be special. He’s like a flower that hasn’t even bloomed yet.”

The Nittany Lions have landed 13 players of 4-star distinction or higher and rank fourth in the 2018 class by 247Sports.

If Oweh and fellow commit Micah Parsons turn out as well as expected, Penn State could have the best pass rush in the Big Ten soon.