4-Star RB James Cook Commits to Georgia over Louisville, Others

Image via John Garcia of Scout.com

Following his decommitment from Florida State in early July, 4-star running back James Cook committed to the Georgia Bulldogs on Thursday.

Cook, the younger brother of former Florida State and current Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, is considered the No. 72 player in the class of 2018 and the No. 6 overall running back by 247Sports.com.

As for his initial decision to decommit from Florida State, Cook posted the following to Twitter:

While Cook may never become a superstar like his older brother, he has all the makings of a productive, exciting running back. He may not see the field immediately, but when he does, he should be a valuable playmaker in the running and passing games.

For the Bulldogs, Cook's commitment bolsters a recruiting class ranked No. 5 overall by 247Sports. Interestingly, though, one of the jewels of that recruiting class is 5-star running back Zamir White, one of the top recruits in the nation.

With White and Cook together, the Bulldogs could have the top young pair of running backs. But Cook could also find himself behind White in the pecking order, making for an interesting positional battle.