Dodgers Prospect Takes Madison Bumgarner Deep Twice in Inning During Rehab Start

Los Angeles Dodgers Class A Advanced prospect DJ Peters had Madison Bumgarner's number Wednesday night.

In the fourth inning of the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes' 14-1 beatdown of the San Jose Giants, the outfielder went yard twice against one of MLB's top pitchers, who's rehabbing from a dirt bike accident in April. No one had ever taken MadBum deep twice in the same inning before.

Peters embraced the moment but didn't let it get to his head, as he told Michael Leboff of MiLB.com (h/t MLB.com's Mike Rosenbaum):

"First off, it's Madison Bumgarner and he's one of the best pitchers of the game. He's a three-time World Series champion and basically single-handedly won the Giants the World Series in 2014. Whenever you face a guy like that, you want to enjoy the moment and gauge the situation you're in and the atmosphere. My whole mindset was to just have fun because I got to face one of the best pitchers in the game of baseball."

According to Henry Schulman and John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle, Bumgarner is on pace to return by July 15.

[Twitter]