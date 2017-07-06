Moose Chases Golfer on Swedish Course

Alligators seem to be the most common animal sightings when it comes to golf courses. Last week, a Swedish golfer had a different experience, as seen in this video posted by Tony Swahn.

He not only saw a moose; he was chased by one.

The gangly animal looked thrown off by the bag of clubs and then turned its attention toward the player. The golfer seemed amused until the moose started booking.

He got away, thankfully, and the moose wandered off, possibly to chase other golfers.



