Leonard Floyd Carted Off with Leg Injury After Collision with Kyle Fuller

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Chicago Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd suffered a leg injury that forced him to leave Sunday's home game against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field.

The Bears announced Floyd was carted off the field. Kyle Nabors of the Northwest Herald reported the injury occurred after a collision between the linebacker and teammate Kyle Fuller.

Floyd entered the day with 29 combined tackles and 4.5 sacks in nine games as he tries to live up to his potential as the ninth overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft.

The 25-year-old had a promising rookie season, tallying seven sacks in 12 games before concussions caused an early end to his year. He also added a defensive touchdown off a fumble recovery.

With his pure speed and athleticism around the edge, he has an opportunity to be a consistent force as a pass-rusher at this level. He also continues to round out his game as the team trusts him to play a higher percentage of snaps.

Unfortunately, the latest injury could slow his development, especially if he is forced to miss an extended period of time.

Sam Acho, Isaiah Irving and Christian Jones could all get extra snaps with Floyd unavailable.