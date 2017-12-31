LeSean McCoy Ruled Out vs. Dolphins with Ankle Injury

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistDecember 31, 2017

ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 24: LeSean McCoy #25 of the Buffalo Bills runs with the ball as teammate Tyrod Taylor #5 looks on against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter at New Era Field on December 24, 2016 in Orchard Park, New York. The Miami Dolphins defeated the Buffalo Bills 34-31 in overtime. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)
Rich Barnes/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy suffered an ankle injury on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins and was ruled out for the remainder of the game, according to Mike Rodak of ESPN.com.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network added more details: 

McCoy has operated as one of the NFL's premier running backs for nearly a decade at this point, and the stats back up his brilliance. 

After rushing for 1,267 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2016, McCoy established himself as the only player to rush for at least 8,000 yards and 50 touchdowns between 2010-2016, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com

Coming into Sunday, McCoy had rushed 276 times for 1,128 yards and six touchdowns. He's also tacked on 57 receptions for 426 yards and two scores. 

Buffalo isn't replete with solid backups after Mike Gillislee latched on with the New England Patriots, so it will be up to Mike Tolbert to shoulder the load in the event McCoy can't suit up.

