    David Price Placed on 10-Day DL with Elbow Injury

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistJuly 28, 2017

    BOSTON, MA - JUNE 29: David Price #24 of the Boston Red Sox delivers in the second inning of a game against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park on June 29, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
    Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

    Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price was placed on the 10-day disabled list with an elbow injury Friday, the team announced

    MLB Network's Jon Morosi first reported the move. 

    The news comes after ESPN.com's Buster Olney reported Price underwent an MRI on Thursday. 

    It's been a rocky season for Price on the injury front, and the latest ailment only stands to complicate matters. 

    After Price's season debut was delayed until May 29 due to elbow troubles, he was bothered by a blister and split fingernail on his pitching hand. 

    When healthy, the southpaw has gone 5-3 with a 3.82 ERA and 2.86 strikeout-to-walk rate during his second season in Boston. 

    Price had been scheduled to start Friday against the Kansas City Royals, but his spot in the rotation has been filled by left-hander Brian Johnson

