2017 MLB All-Star Game: TV Schedule and Complete Rosters for Both Teams

Nick Wass/Associated Press

With Independence Day in the rear-view, baseball is less than a week away from the 2017 MLB All-Star Game.

The contest will feature the best players in the league, as judged by a combination of fans, MLB players and the Commissioner's office.

There will be plenty of fresh faces in this year's Midsummer Classic, which will be played on Tuesday, July 11, at Marlins Park in Miami. A total of 23 players were picked to make their first All-Star Game appearances, several of them starters.

Television coverage of the 2017 MLB All-Star Game will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday on Fox, with live streaming available on Fox Sports Go.

Here's a look at the full rosters as of Wednesday, July 5. Starting pitchers will be nominated by the respective All-Star managers—the Chicago Cubs' Joe Maddon for the National League, and the Cleveland Indians' Terry Francona for the American League—and more changes are expected as players withdraw due to scheduled starts, injury and, of course, Final Vote results.

American League Roster

C Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals

C Gary Sanchez, New York Yankees

1B Justin Smoak, Toronto Blue Jays

1B Yonder Alonso, Oakland Athletics

2B Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

2B Jonathan Schoop, Baltimore Orioles

2B Starlin Castro, New York Yankees

3B Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Indians

3B Miguel Sano, Minnesota Twins

SS Carlos Correa, Houston Astros

SS Francisco Lindor, Cleveland Indians

*OF Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels (voted as starter, replaced by Betts)

OF Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

OF George Springer, Houston Astros

OF Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox

OF Michael Brantley, Cleveland Indians

OF Avisail Garcia, Chicago White Sox

DH Corey Dickerson, Tampa Bay Rays

DH Nelson Cruz, Seattle Mariners

SP Chris Sale, Boston Red Sox

SP Jason Vargas, Kansas City Royals

SP Lance McCullers, Houston Astros

SP Yu Darvish, Texas Rangers

SP Michael Fulmer, Detroit Tigers

SP Corey Kluber, Cleveland Indians

SP Ervin Santana, Minnesota Twins

SP Luis Severino, New York Yankees

*SP Dallas Keuchel, Houston Astros

RP Craig Kimbrel, Boston Red Sox

RP Andrew Miller, Cleveland Indians

RP Dellin Betances, New York Yankees

National League Roster

C Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants

C Yadier Molina, St. Louis Cardinals

1B Ryan Zimmerman, Washington Nationals

1B Paul Goldschmidt, Arizona Diamondbacks

1B Joey Votto, Cincinnati Reds

1B Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers

2B Daniel Murphy, Washington Nationals

2B Josh Harrison, Pittsburgh Pirates

2B D.J. LeMahieu, Colorado Rockies

3B Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies

3B Jake Lamb, Arizona Diamondbacks

SS Zack Cozart, Cincinnati Reds

SS Corey Seager, Los Angeles Dodgers

OF Charlie Blackmon, Colorado Rockies

OF Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals

OF Marcell Ozuna, Miami Marlins

OF Giancarlo Stanton, Miami Marlins

*OF Michael Conforto, New York Mets

OF Ender Inciarte, Atlanta Braves

SP Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals

SP Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers

SP Carlos Martinez, St. Louis Cardinals

SP Zack Greinke, Arizona Diamondbacks

SP Robbie Ray, Arizona Diamondbacks

SP Stephen Strasburg, Washington Nationals

RP Kenley Jansen, Los Angeles Dodgers

RP Corey Knebel, Milwaukee Brewers

RP Wade Davis, Chicago Cubs

RP Greg Holland, Colorado Rockies

RP Brad Hand, San Diego Padres

RP Pat Neshek, Philadelphia Phillies

Underline denotes starter, *=currently on disabled list

All-Star Changes

While the MLB All-Star Game is a showcase of the league's best talents, one of the most dominant players in the game won't be participating this year. Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw (13-2, 2.19 ERA) will not be eligible for the contest, as Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he will start on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, according to ESPN.com's news services.

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

It's a shame for fans who might not normally get to see the Dodgers lefty flip knee-buckling curveballs or whip wicked sliders over the plate. Of course, Kershaw's absence could pave the way for another Dodgers starter, Alex Wood, to make the roster.

The southpaw has been brilliant this season, posting a 10-0 record with a microscopic 1.67 ERA. He deserves a spot.



While Kershaw is the most notable pitcher deemed ineligible, injuries will rob some other bright talents of playing in the game. Mike Trout is on the mend after thumb surgery and won't play in the contest despite being voted in by fans as a starter. Boston Red Sox center fielder Mookie Betts will replace him on account of his popularity among AL reserves, per Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register:

Fletcher also noted the roster replacement for Mike Trout has yet to be determined.

Houston Astros ace Dallas Kuechel also won't be able to play in the game due to injury. Keuchel hasn't started since April 3, but his numbers speak for themselves, with a 9-0 record and 1.67 ERA on the season.

It's been a season of injury misery for the New York Mets, but they could get a spot of good news on Tuesday if All-Star outfielder Michael Conforto is ready in time for the game. Conforto is one of the many first-time All-Stars, with 14 home runs and 41 RBI on the season, and he is looking to get back to playing this weekend ahead of the Midsummer Classic.

“I don’t know what their plan is, but I want to get back out there Saturday if I can,” Conforto said, per the New York Post's Mike Puma.

John Froschauer/Associated Press

Of course, changes will also come to the roster in the form of the Final Vote. According to MLB.com's Mark Newman, the Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas and the Dodgers' Justin Turner lead the AL and NL, respectively, on the last-ditch ballot as of Wednesday.

Turner is perhaps getting a boost after Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen called out the team's fan base for not voting more of the team's players to starter status (Turner's .384 batting average is also doing plenty of talking). Moustakas is, of course, having a blast at the plate, currently riding a nine-game hitting streak with a staggering six home runs in that span.

The rosters are chock-full of talent, but they could stand to get a little bit more flush with skill soon.