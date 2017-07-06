2017 MLB All-Star Game: TV Schedule and Complete Rosters for Both Teams

2017 MLB All-Star Game: TV Schedule and Complete Rosters for Both TeamsJuly 6, 2017
With Independence Day in the rear-view, baseball is less than a week away from the 2017 MLB All-Star Game.
The contest will feature the best players in the league, as judged by a combination of fans, MLB players and the Commissioner's office.
There will be plenty of fresh faces in this year's Midsummer Classic, which will be played on Tuesday, July 11, at Marlins Park in Miami. A total of 23 players were picked to make their first All-Star Game appearances, several of them starters.
Television coverage of the 2017 MLB All-Star Game will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday on Fox, with live streaming available on Fox Sports Go.
Here's a look at the full rosters as of Wednesday, July 5. Starting pitchers will be nominated by the respective All-Star managers—the Chicago Cubs' Joe Maddon for the National League, and the Cleveland Indians' Terry Francona for the American League—and more changes are expected as players withdraw due to scheduled starts, injury and, of course, Final Vote results.
American League Roster
C Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals
C Gary Sanchez, New York Yankees
1B Justin Smoak, Toronto Blue Jays
1B Yonder Alonso, Oakland Athletics
2B Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
2B Jonathan Schoop, Baltimore Orioles
2B Starlin Castro, New York Yankees
3B Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Indians
3B Miguel Sano, Minnesota Twins
SS Carlos Correa, Houston Astros
SS Francisco Lindor, Cleveland Indians
*OF Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels (voted as starter, replaced by Betts)
OF Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
OF George Springer, Houston Astros
OF Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox
OF Michael Brantley, Cleveland Indians
OF Avisail Garcia, Chicago White Sox
DH Corey Dickerson, Tampa Bay Rays
DH Nelson Cruz, Seattle Mariners
SP Chris Sale, Boston Red Sox
SP Jason Vargas, Kansas City Royals
SP Lance McCullers, Houston Astros
SP Yu Darvish, Texas Rangers
SP Michael Fulmer, Detroit Tigers
SP Corey Kluber, Cleveland Indians
SP Ervin Santana, Minnesota Twins
SP Luis Severino, New York Yankees
*SP Dallas Keuchel, Houston Astros
RP Craig Kimbrel, Boston Red Sox
RP Andrew Miller, Cleveland Indians
RP Dellin Betances, New York Yankees
National League Roster
C Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants
C Yadier Molina, St. Louis Cardinals
1B Ryan Zimmerman, Washington Nationals
1B Paul Goldschmidt, Arizona Diamondbacks
1B Joey Votto, Cincinnati Reds
1B Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers
2B Daniel Murphy, Washington Nationals
2B Josh Harrison, Pittsburgh Pirates
2B D.J. LeMahieu, Colorado Rockies
3B Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies
3B Jake Lamb, Arizona Diamondbacks
SS Zack Cozart, Cincinnati Reds
SS Corey Seager, Los Angeles Dodgers
OF Charlie Blackmon, Colorado Rockies
OF Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals
OF Marcell Ozuna, Miami Marlins
OF Giancarlo Stanton, Miami Marlins
*OF Michael Conforto, New York Mets
OF Ender Inciarte, Atlanta Braves
SP Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals
SP Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers
SP Carlos Martinez, St. Louis Cardinals
SP Zack Greinke, Arizona Diamondbacks
SP Robbie Ray, Arizona Diamondbacks
SP Stephen Strasburg, Washington Nationals
RP Kenley Jansen, Los Angeles Dodgers
RP Corey Knebel, Milwaukee Brewers
RP Wade Davis, Chicago Cubs
RP Greg Holland, Colorado Rockies
RP Brad Hand, San Diego Padres
RP Pat Neshek, Philadelphia Phillies
Underline denotes starter, *=currently on disabled list
All-Star Changes
While the MLB All-Star Game is a showcase of the league's best talents, one of the most dominant players in the game won't be participating this year. Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw (13-2, 2.19 ERA) will not be eligible for the contest, as Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he will start on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, according to ESPN.com's news services.
It's a shame for fans who might not normally get to see the Dodgers lefty flip knee-buckling curveballs or whip wicked sliders over the plate. Of course, Kershaw's absence could pave the way for another Dodgers starter, Alex Wood, to make the roster.
The southpaw has been brilliant this season, posting a 10-0 record with a microscopic 1.67 ERA. He deserves a spot.
While Kershaw is the most notable pitcher deemed ineligible, injuries will rob some other bright talents of playing in the game. Mike Trout is on the mend after thumb surgery and won't play in the contest despite being voted in by fans as a starter. Boston Red Sox center fielder Mookie Betts will replace him on account of his popularity among AL reserves, per Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register:
Jeff Fletcher @JeffFletcherOCR
MLB confirms that Mookie Betts will now start the ASG in place of Mike Trout, by virtue of getting most player votes among non-starters.2017-7-3 23:29:34
Fletcher also noted the roster replacement for Mike Trout has yet to be determined.
Houston Astros ace Dallas Kuechel also won't be able to play in the game due to injury. Keuchel hasn't started since April 3, but his numbers speak for themselves, with a 9-0 record and 1.67 ERA on the season.
It's been a season of injury misery for the New York Mets, but they could get a spot of good news on Tuesday if All-Star outfielder Michael Conforto is ready in time for the game. Conforto is one of the many first-time All-Stars, with 14 home runs and 41 RBI on the season, and he is looking to get back to playing this weekend ahead of the Midsummer Classic.
“I don’t know what their plan is, but I want to get back out there Saturday if I can,” Conforto said, per the New York Post's Mike Puma.
Of course, changes will also come to the roster in the form of the Final Vote. According to MLB.com's Mark Newman, the Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas and the Dodgers' Justin Turner lead the AL and NL, respectively, on the last-ditch ballot as of Wednesday.
Turner is perhaps getting a boost after Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen called out the team's fan base for not voting more of the team's players to starter status (Turner's .384 batting average is also doing plenty of talking). Moustakas is, of course, having a blast at the plate, currently riding a nine-game hitting streak with a staggering six home runs in that span.
The rosters are chock-full of talent, but they could stand to get a little bit more flush with skill soon.