MLB Midseason Position Power Rankings: B/R's Top 30 Third Basemen

Third base was by far the toughest position to pick a No. 1 player for heading into the season with Manny Machado, Kris Bryant, Nolan Arenado and Josh Donaldson all having a strong case for the top spot.

However, just one of those players cracks the top five in our midseason update.

Ahead we've set out to rank the top 30 third basemen at the midway point of the 2017 season.

A few things to consider before we get started:

League averages: For the sake of reference, the league-average triple-slash line for a third baseman this season is .254/.328/.439.

To be considered for inclusion, a player must have played at least 51 percent of his innings at the third base position this season. Preseason rank: Included is a look at where each player stood in our preseason rankings, which can be found here.

The other important thing to note is that the goal was to identify the 30 best third basemen for the 2017 season and the 2017 season alone.

Is someone like Manny Machado a better bet to produce going forward than Eugenio Suarez?

Probably, but that's not what this is about—it's about ranking players based on their performance so far this season.

