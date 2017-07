MLB Midseason Position Power Rankings: B/R's Top 30 Third Basemen

0 of 30

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Third base was by far the toughest position to pick a No. 1 player for heading into the season with Manny Machado, Kris Bryant, Nolan Arenado and Josh Donaldson all having a strong case for the top spot.

However, just one of those players cracks the top five in our midseason update.

Ahead we've set out to rank the top 30 third basemen at the midway point of the 2017 season.

A few things to consider before we get started: