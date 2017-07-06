Chicago Cubs: 5 Reasons They'll Still Win the NL Central Despite Big Struggles

1 of 5

The Cubs' lineup could do it all in 2016, ranking third in runs per game and first in defensive efficiency. This year, it's fallen to 19th and fifth in those two categories, respectively.

Yet things are looking up.

Chicago's offense has been better lately. The team managed just a .727 OPS through its first 63 games. It's managed a .789 OPS in 20 games since. Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Willson Contreras have led the way, with a little help from new friend Ian Happ.

More recently, the Cubs welcomed Ben Zobrist and Jason Heyward back after both spent several weeks on the disabled list. It can only help to have Zobrist's many talents back. And even if his bat continues to be nothing special, Heyward is worth playing for his glove.

The next thing the Cubs have to do is get Kyle Schwarber back into the mix.

Knowing that his cold bat got him sent down to the minors in the first place, that may not sound like an exciting proposition. But if his 1.16O OPS in his 10 games with Triple-A Iowa is any indication, his stint in the minors could prove to be what he needed to get back on track.

Once everything comes together, the Cubs lineup of today should look more like the Cubs lineup of last year. All they'll need then is some pitching. And on that front...