Daniil Medvedev Tosses Change at Umpire's Chair at Wimbledon

Daniil Medvedev didn't take kindly to losing on Wednesday at Wimbledon.

While facing Ruben Bemelmans in the second round, Medvedev got frustrated during his 6-4, 6-2, 3-6, 2-6, 6-3 loss and questioned the umpire's calls.

After falling behind in the fifth set, the Russian requested that the umpire be replaced. However, officials turned him down.

Following the loss, the Russian took out his wallet and threw change at the umpire's chair. Here's a look at his antics:





