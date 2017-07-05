Daniil Medvedev Tosses Change at Umpire's Chair at Wimbledon

Daniil Medvedev Tosses Change at Umpire's Chair at WimbledonJuly 5, 2017
Daniil Medvedev has just opened his wallet on court and thrown coins at the umpire's chair. We've not heard the last of this! #Wimbledon https://t.co/thkoR20ywE2017-7-5 16:21:26
Daniil Medvedev didn't take kindly to losing on Wednesday at Wimbledon.
While facing Ruben Bemelmans in the second round, Medvedev got frustrated during his 6-4, 6-2, 3-6, 2-6, 6-3 loss and questioned the umpire's calls.
After falling behind in the fifth set, the Russian requested that the umpire be replaced. However, officials turned him down.
Following the loss, the Russian took out his wallet and threw change at the umpire's chair. Here's a look at his antics:
Medvedev acaba de abrir su cartera y echarle unas monedas a la juez de silla 😳😳😳 https://t.co/VPCIuc2tNF2017-7-5 16:34:51
