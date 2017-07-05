ESPN Body Issue 2017: Official Photos Revealed for Featured Athletes

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Ahead of the official newsstand release of ESPN The Magazine's Body Issue on Friday, ESPN released the photos of all 23 participating athletes Wednesday.

Among those featured on ESPN.com are Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, Chicago Cubs infielder Javier Baez, Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas and tennis star Caroline Wozniacki.

ESPN's Darren Rovell tweeted out two of the most prominent Body Issue cover photos featuring Elliott and Edelman:

Elliott is coming off a dominant rookie season that saw him lead the NFL in rushing, while Edelman made several key plays in the Patriots' come-from-behind Super Bowl win over the Atlanta Falcons.

ESPN also tweeted the following video of Baez in his cover pose:

The 24-year-old was one of several young stars who helped the Cubs win their first World Series title since 1908 last season.

ESPN also tweeted a preview of how Thomas will be depicted on the cover:

IT enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2016-17, averaging a career-best 28.9 points per game while leading the Celtics to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Additionally, ESPN offered a glimpse at many of Wozniacki's photos prior to the magazine's release:

After a couple of difficult seasons marred by inconsistent play and injuries, the Denmark native is back in the top 10 and coming off a quarterfinals appearance in the French Open.

While much of the focus is on the cover athletes, many other big names will be a significant part of the 2017 Body Issue as well.

San Jose Sharks players Brent Burns and Joe Thornton, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz and a host of Olympians in figure skater Ashley Wagner, freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy and the United States' national women's hockey team will also bare it all.