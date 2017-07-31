Orioles' Mark Trumbo Placed on 10-Day DL with Rib Injury

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Baltimore Orioles announced Monday that designated hitter Mark Trumbo was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a rib cage strain.

As Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reported, the 31-year-old tweaked his back in the weight room before being scratched from the lineup. The roster move is retroactive to Sunday.

The slugger has been a steady force in the lineup until the latest injury, appearing in 103 games this season of the team's 105 games. He has appeared in at least 140 contests in every full season of his major league career.

Now a year removed from a season that saw him hit a major league-high 47 home runs, the slugger is slashing .238/.300/.405 with 17 dingers and 50 RBI.

If Trumbo is out for an extended stretch, the Orioles could pivot to Trey Mancini or Joey Rickard as their primary DH with Craig Gentry also likely to get extra playing time.