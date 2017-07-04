Mets Triple-A Pitcher Logan Taylor Suffers Concussion After Homeless Man Attack

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Las Vegas 51s pitcher Logan Taylor reportedly suffered a concussion and was taken to the hospital after he was attacked by a homeless man in Salt Lake City.

According to Betsy Helfand of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the incident occurred Saturday when Taylor was walking down the street and approached by a homeless man who asked him for his wallet while carrying a sock filled with rocks and a tire iron.

Helfand noted Taylor suffered the concussion when the man struck him over the back of the head with the tire iron. The Triple-A pitcher in the New York Mets' system was placed on the disabled list and had staples put in his head at the hospital.

Taylor thanked those who reached out to him in the aftermath of the incident:

The alleged attacker was arrested Saturday despite fleeing on foot and was charged with aggravated robbery and failure to stop at command of law enforcement, per Helfand.

Taylor has never pitched a regular-season game at the major league level but has a solid 3.96 ERA with 29 strikeouts in 38.2 innings with Las Vegas this season.