Sammy Watkins Leaves Game vs. 49ers with Possible Concussion

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Sammy Watkins left Thursday's 41-39 win over the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, to be evaluated for a possible concussion, according to the Los Angeles Times' Lindsey Thiry.

Watkins piled up six catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns before he was forced to the locker room in the fourth quarter.

In his fourth NFL season, Watkins has missed extensive time because of injuries. He sat out eight games in 2016 with a foot injury that kept him out until 2017 training camp and missed three games the previous year.

The Rams traded for Watkins in August.