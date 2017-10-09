Travis Kelce Suffers Concussion During Chiefs Win vs. Texans on SNF

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce left Sunday's 42-34 victory over the Houston Texans after taking a hit to the head.

Adam Teicher of ESPN reported Kelce suffered a concussion, while Terez A. Paylor of the Kansas City Star tweeted: "He was cleared in the tent and came in at halftime and couldnt quite remember things."

Kelce, 28, had eight catches for 98 yards before exiting.

In his fifth NFL season, Kelce has emerged as one of the NFL's best tight ends. He recorded 85 receptions for 1,125 yards and four touchdowns in 2016, earning his second straight Pro Bowl and first All-Pro selection. After undergoing shoulder surgery in the offseason, Kelce revealed he first suffered a labrum injury in Week 12 of last season.

"I don't like to harp on playing with an injury patting myself on the back because there's a lot of guys playing without a labrum in the league," Kelce told Soren Petro of 810 WHB (h/t Joel Thorman of Arrowhead Pride). "It's more common than you think. Mine was just more aggressive where I had the full labrum tear and it was popping out the back a little bit so I made sure in the offseason I got that thing taken care of."

The Chiefs released veteran wideout Jeremy Maclin in June, so losing Kelce would leave them without their two best options from a year ago.