    Trae Waynes Suffers Shoulder Injury vs. Bills

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 10, 2017

    Minnesota Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes (26) signals against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half of a preseason NFL football game at TCF Bank Stadium Saturday, Aug. 15, 2015, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
    Jim Mone/Associated Press

    Minnesota Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes was removed from his team's first preseason game against the Buffalo Bills due to a shoulder injury.

    The team quickly announced he would be out for the rest of the game after the first-quarter injury.

    While the Vikings have several quality cornerbacks on the roster, including Xavier Rhodes, Terence Newman and Mackensie Alexander, an extended absence from Waynes would be a disappointment considering his development.

    He was a first-round pick in the 2015 draft and quickly earned a role, appearing in 15 games.

    The 25-year-old made a bigger impact in 2016, taking over the starting job for nine games while tallying three interceptions and 11 passes defended.

    "Trae is definitely trending up," general manager Rick Spielman said in the offseason, per Matt Vensel of the Star Tribune. "We thought he made tremendous strides. You saw it at the end of his rookie season and then this [last season] we saw it continue. We saw him making plays on the ball, made some plays that helped us win games [last season]."

    He still needs to showcase more consistency, however, and the latest injury could slow his development.

    The Vikings' depth should allow them to handle the loss, but they will hope Waynes can return to the field before long.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Dez Expects Zeke to Be Playing Week 1

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Barkley Says Owners Are Blackballing Kap

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Bengals Rejected 2nd-Round Pick for McCarron

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      Video Play Button
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Shaqcast: If Teams Don't Want Kap, Then Say So

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report