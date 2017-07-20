NFL Nostalgia: Ranking the Best Playmakers in NFL History

7 of 25

The 1950s were a golden age for all-purpose players. Offenses were more daring and pass-oriented in those days than you might think. The old T-formation had evolved to the point that one of the two halfbacks often detached from the backfield and lined up as a flanker. But all of the pivot and hide-the-ball fakes of the three-back formation were still in the playbook, so a halfback with an arm might end up throwing one or two option passes per game.

Frank Gifford was the best of the 1950s all-purpose weapons. The USC alum with Hollywood good looks started his career as a two-way player. He made the Pro Bowl as a defensive back early in his career, displaying a knack for long interception returns. As two-way football went extinct, Gifford focused on left halfback, learning the tricks of the position from an innovative coordinator named Vince Lombardi and using his speed and shifty hips to run away from the rugged tacklers of the era.

In 1956, Gifford rushed for 819 yards and 5.2 yards per carry in a 12-game season, caught 51 passes for 603 yards, scored nine touchdowns and completed two option passes for touchdowns. The effort earned him an MVP award and the Giants an NFL championship. Gifford went on to have several similar seasons as the Giants remained contenders for the rest of the 1950s.

Then Gifford met the one rugged tackler of the era he could not run away from. Chuck Bednarik knocked Gifford out over the middle of the field in one of the most vicious, legendary hits in pro football history. Gifford missed the end of the 1960 season and all of 1961. When he returned at age 32, he was officially a full-time flanker. But he was still a big-play threat, averaging 20.4 yards per catch in 1962 and scoring 15 total touchdowns in 1962 and 1963 for a pair of teams that played in the NFL Championship Game.

Gifford moved to the broadcast booth upon retirement and spent decades as one of the smoothest announcers in the business. He moved from color commentary to play-by-play, and later generations forgot he was ever even a player. Gifford's all-purpose stats in the old encyclopedias looked nothing like Jim Brown's perennial dominance. Gifford reached the Hall of Fame in 1977, but younger fans perusing the encyclopedias may think his enshrinement was some sort of lifetime achievement award for a golden boy who popularized the game for New Yorkers or something.

Gifford was, in fact, a popular golden boy. He was also one of history's great playmakers—a guy who could do it all in an era when coaches were just figuring out all the things truly dynamic players could do.