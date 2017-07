NFL Nostalgia: Ranking the Best Playmakers in NFL History

1 of 25

Mark Duncan/Associated Press

One of the best things about writing this NFL Nostalgia series has been taking occasional breaks from the Tom Brady/Joe Montana/Vince Lombardi worship to talk about nearly forgotten players like Eric Metcalf.

Metcalf was the son of Terry Metcalf, an all-purpose back who starred for Don Coryell's Cardinals teams in the 1970s who almost made this list himself. The Browns drafted the younger Metcalf 13th overall in 1989 but weren't sure what to do with the dynamic multipurpose back from Texas. Their defense-oriented coaches of the era (Bud Carson, then some monosyllabic guy named Belichick) were still using old-fashioned two-back offenses. So Metcalf shared carries with bruisers like Leroy Hoard and Kevin Mack, caught passes out of the backfield and returned kicks the way small speedsters had done for decades.

Metcalf excelled as a return man, with a touchdown off a kickoff in the 1989 playoffs (shown) and seven other punt-return touchdowns in five seasons for the Browns. But on offense, Metcalf was just another guy running draw plays.

Falcons head coach and run 'n' shoot pioneer June Jones knew a slot receiver when he saw one, so he traded for Metcalf and placed the 5'10" jitterbug in a four-receiver set with Terance Mathis, Bert Emanuel and J.J. Birden. Metcalf caught 104 passes—100-plus catch seasons were still pretty rare in 1995—and helped Jeff George throw for 4,143 yards and lead the Falcons to the playoffs. Metcalf also caught a 65-yard touchdown pass in the playoff loss to the Packers.

"Imagine a player with the kick-return skills of David Meggett, the quick feet of Barry Sanders and the sure hands of Michael Irvin," Timothy W. Smith wrote of Metcalf in the New York Times in 1995. Nowadays, imagine a durable Percy Harvin, a more explosive Julian Edelman or a Tyreek Hill without the baggage. That's who Metcalf was. He finished his career with 12 return touchdowns, 12 rushing touchdowns, 31 receiving touchdowns and 17,230 all-purpose yards, 15th on the all-time list.

The NFL didn't quite have a role for Metcalf in the '80s and '90s, but he put his stamp on the roles he was given.