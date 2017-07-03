Former 49ers Punter Max Runager Dies at Age 61

Tony Duffy/Getty Images

Former San Francisco 49ers punter Max Runager died Friday at the age of 61. According to the Associated Press (via ESPN), he was found dead in his car in a parking lot, although no foul play is suspected.

Runager played for three NFL teams during his 11-year NFL career.

The South Carolina product was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the eighth round in 1979, where he spent the first five years of his career. He was part of the 1980 squad that reached the Super Bowl before losing to the Oakland Raiders.

He finally got a ring after joining the 49ers in 1984—the second championship squad led by Joe Montana and Bill Walsh.

While Runager was also a member of the 1988 Super Bowl team, he only made one punt before being replaced by Barry Helton. He finished that year with the Cleveland Browns before returning to Philadelphia for his final season.

Per Lee Harter of the Orangeburg Times and Democrat, his brain will undergo testing in Boston like other former NFL players who died early or unexpectedly.