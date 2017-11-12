Joe Haden Ruled Out vs. Colts with Leg Injury, Using Crutches on Sideline

David Richard/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Joe Haden left the team's Week 10 game against the Indianapolis Colts with an injury to his left leg.

The Steelers announced Haden would not be returning against the Colts as a result of his injury.

Per Missi Matthews of Steelers.com, Haden was using crutches to get around on the sidelines.

Haden was injured after appearing to make contact with a Colts player running down the sidelines.

Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Haden was running on the sidelines and appeared to be OK after being examined by the Steelers medical team.

The Steelers signed Haden in August after he was released by the Cleveland Browns. The 28-year-old has started each of Pittsburgh's first nine games this season, and his five pass breakups are tied for third on the defense.

Coty Sensabaugh took over for Haden in the Steelers secondary.