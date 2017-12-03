Ravens CB Jimmy Smith Diagnosed with Achilles Injury, Ruled Out vs. Lions

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens announced that defensive back Jimmy Smith suffered an Achilles injury on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. He was ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Durability has been something of a concern for Smith in recent years after he played 11 games in 2016 and just eight contests in 2014.

Smith tallied a combined 32 tackles in 2016, although he failed to notch an interception after tallying three in 2015. He has 26 tackles and three interceptions in 2017.

Baltimore still has Brandon Carr on one side but will need to turn elsewhere until Smith is ready to return. Fortunately it has Marlon Humphrey and Jaylen Hill, both of whom will likely see more playing time given this setback.

Still, the Ravens could use their secondary back and healthy in an AFC North that features quarterbacks Ben Roethlisberger and Andy Dalton. Smith is a primary part of the group, even if he has dealt with injury concerns in recent years.