2017 MLB All-Star Rosters: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The 2017 MLB All-Star Game rosters are officially in, which means it's time for the squabbling to begin.

Oh, sure, some spots are occupied by players with unassailable credentials. Inevitably, however, there are a handful of snubs and surprises worth noting in the starting lineups, benches and pitching staffs.

What follows isn't an exhaustive list—your mileage will vary based on perspective and team affiliation—but it's a fine starting point for #ASG teeth-gnashing and discussion.